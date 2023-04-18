Early voting begins Tuesday in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting for the 2023 primary election starts Tuesday at the Tippecanoe County Office Building.
Early voting happens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks ahead of Election Day on May 2.
Margerum City Hall in West Lafayette will also open for early voting from noon to 6 p.m. on April 27 and 28.
Both early voting sites will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on April 29th.
The county office building will host early voting one more time on from 8 a.m. to noon on May 1.
A full early voting schedule is below:
Tippecanoe County Office Building
- April 18-21, April 24-28 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- April 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.
- May 1 - 8 a.m. to Noon
Margerum City Hall
- April 27-28 - Noon to 6 p.m.
- April 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.