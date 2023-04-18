 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early voting begins Tuesday in Tippecanoe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote Here generic sign

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting for the 2023 primary election starts Tuesday at the Tippecanoe County Office Building.

Early voting happens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks ahead of Election Day on May 2.

Margerum City Hall in West Lafayette will also open for early voting from noon to 6 p.m. on April 27 and 28.

Both early voting sites will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on April 29th.

The county office building will host early voting one more time on from 8 a.m. to noon on May 1.

A full early voting schedule is below:

Tippecanoe County Office Building

  • April 18-21, April 24-28 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • April 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.
  • May 1 - 8 a.m. to Noon

Margerum City Hall

  • April 27-28 - Noon to 6 p.m.
  • April 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.

Recommended for you