E-Waste Day is on the way

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by for our weekly Sunday's with the Sheriff segment on the morning show.
Goldsmith told News 18 there is an E-waste day coming up next Saturday at Harrison High School. It's a chance for people in the community to properly get rid of old televisions and other used electronics. There will also be a medication take back at the event.
Goldsmith also brought along Deputy Robert Loop and K-9. Goldsmith said having a K-9 on the team helps everyone out.
It's a great tool; detecting narcotics, keeping drugs off our streets. and keeping them safe. I don't have the ability to smell that. There's one that we all know the smell of, for the most part; but everything else, absolutely not. It's much quicker. I would say it's much safer and it's cleaner," Goldsmith said.
Sheriff Goldsmith also told News 18 that the department is in the works to host a citizens academy to get people an up-close and personal view with the sheriff's department.