E-15 will continue to be sold during the summer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) - Drivers will continue to see E-15 sold at gas stations across the country this summer.
This comes as President Biden recently lifted the summertime ban.
"E-15 is a blend of 15% ethanol with regular gasoline," said the Vice President of Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the chair of National Corn Growers Ethanol Action Team, J.R. Roesner. "It's currently sold as unleaded 88 in many locations and many gas stations are the country."
Previously, E-15 was only allowed to be sold in the winter months. It was banned from being sold from June to September.
"E-15, or unleaded 88, could not be sold during the summer driving months due to some regulatory issues," said Roesner. "The issues have been resolved prior, but the court ruling was that the EPA made improper rule making, so we were back left without E-15 in the summer driving seasons. So the recent announcement allowed the President to allow the sale of unleaded 88 during the summer driving months."
Roesner says allowing E-15 to be sold provides a lot of benefits.
"It's definitely a cleaner burning, cost reducing fuel with higher octane," Roesner said. "Ethanol is the octane additive they use to increase octane within the gasoline. So it's definitely a health benefit to consumers and drivers across the state and across the country."
Continuing to allow E-15 to be sold during the summer will benefit farmers across the state.
"That means increased access to ethanol through increased sales," said Roesner. "It means more corn grind will go into the production of ethanol and will also help us keep prices supported and just have higher demand for the corn that we produce."
Indiana is home to 14 ethanol plants and is the 5th largest producer of ethanol in the U.S, According to the Indiana Corn Growers Association.
"Indiana has 47% of the corn that's produced in the state goes into ethanol production," said Roesner."It's definitely a huge industry for us, not only in the direct jobs within the ethanol plants, as well as the farmers."
Purdue Professor of Agricultural Economics, Farzad Taheripour, agrees. He believes E-15 provides a lot of benefits.
“Ethanol in the United States is basically entirely produced from corn,” said Taheripour. “Corn is a major output for United States farmers, so when we have a bigger market for E-15 this means we will have a bigger market for corn which will benefit the farmers.”
Drivers will also notice a difference in price when they fill-up their car with E-15 gas.
“E-15 is relativity cheaper than E-10, so those who are consuming E-10 are paying a higher price,” said Taheripour. “So if you switch to E-15 you will pay a lower price.”
Taheripour says if consumers switch to E-15, the demand for E-10 will likely decrease.
“The will ultimately mean a lower price could also be seen for E-10,” said Taheripour. “So in general, both consumers of E-10 and E-15 could get benefits in terms of paying a lower price for their gas consumption.”
E-15 can be found at two local gas stations in the Tippecanoe Country area: Family Express in Lafayette and Casey’s General Stores in Brookston, Indiana.
Click this link to find a station near you selling E-15.