Duttlinger's campaign mailers put State Rep. Campbell on defensive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A political outsider's recent campaign flyers are putting an Indiana Statehouse incumbent on the defensive.
Democratic State Rep. Chris Campbell is running against Republican Fred Duttlinger, who leads Purdue University's civics literacy program, for the Indiana House District 26 seat, which encompasses all of West Lafayette and some western parts of Tippecanoe County.
Campbell was unopposed and no Republicans filed to run in the May primary. Fred Duttlinger was tapped by the Tippecanoe County GOP during a caucus earlier this year.
In recent Duttlinger campaign mailers, retired Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly calls out Campbell and her voting record. Flannelly says Campbell never reached out to him while in office.
"I reached out to Patrick Flannelly many times and he seemed to refuse to meet with me," Campbell responded. "I'm always available. ... I like to think that I have a good relationship with a lot of our local officials."
"We've had some partisan politics, unfortunately," Duttlinger said. "You look at Campbell's voting record when it comes to law enforcement, the number of bills she's voted against."
Mayor John Dennis in another mailer says Campbell turned her back on West Lafayette when, earlier this year, she voted against Senate Bill 304, which was designed to remove rogue township trustees like Wabash Township's Jennifer Teising.
Campbell voted against the bill in committee and in favor of it in the full house.
"It was bad for our community. It was hurtful. ... For our Wabash fire department, our Wabash residents, to not feel like they had the true support of their representative down in Indianapolis," Duttlinger said.
"I did support the bill," Campbell responded. "I supported it this year and I supported it last year. There were some questions when it went through committee. ... We just had to make sure that legislation was the right language at the right time and doing what we want it to do."
News 18 also spoke to the candidates about their top issues:
"Making sure that our teachers are going to be truly represented in the Statehouse, they're going to get the pay they deserve," Duttlinger said. "Working hard to make sure that our classrooms are trusted and well taken care of by our community."
"People are really concerned about reproductive freedom. ... We're seeing a lot of shortfalls when it comes to helping families avoid unintended pregnancies and making sure they have what they need to support their families," Campbell said.
