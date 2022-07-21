Duke offering options to deal with soaring summer energy costs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Duke Energy is offering a way for customers to budget for high energy use during this heat wave.
It's offering a variety of flexible payment arrangements and programs to help customers manage their bills.
Duke Energy’s Budget Billing lets customers pay a predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted to avoid large settle-ups.
With Pick Your Due Date, customers can choose the date they want their Duke Energy bill to be due each month.
Customers can sign up to receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be. Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount.
Installment plans give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan.
Customers should contact Duke Energy Indiana to discuss options available to them by calling 800.521.2232 or visiting Duke online.