...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Duke Energy offers tips to help customers save energy and money as temperatures soar in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures soaring in Indiana, Duke Energy is providing tips to help customers save energy – and money.

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and higher bills as Duke Energy customers try to stay cool. To keep your costs low and to reduce overall energy demand, particularly during the afternoon hours when usage tends to peak, customers can follow these simple tips:

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage. Every degree that you raise your thermostat can help you save up to 5% in cooling costs.

Avoid using your washer/dryer and dishwasher during the day. If possible, delay using those appliances until evening.

Close blinds and curtains during the day to help reduce solar heat gain and keep your home cooler.

Microwaves and cooktops use less energy than electric ovens. Also consider outdoor grilling during those high-demand hours to keep your indoor temperatures lower.

Using a ceiling fan can make a room feel up to 4 degrees cooler than it actually is. Remember, though, that fans cool people, not rooms, so turn them off when you leave the room.

Turn off any unnecessary appliances, unused plug-ins and lights.

Find more tips and tools to help control energy use and costs at duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Angeline Protogere

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_AngelineP

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-offers-tips-to-help-customers-save-energy-and-money-as-temperatures-soar-in-indiana-301906930.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

