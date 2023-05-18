Ducklings saved thanks to quick work from deputies, firefighters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police and firefighters got their ducks in a row to collaborate on a duckling rescue.
Deputy Ben North and member of the Wabash Township Fire Department recently saved several baby ducks that fell into a drain in a Tippecanoe County subdivision.
According to a Facebook post by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a courteous citizen captured the moment on camera and sent the photos you can see in this story.
The post goes on to say the sheriff's office is grateful for our local firefighters. You never know what the next call to service might be.