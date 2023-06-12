Dry weather creates stressful conditions for crops

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Crops in the state of Indiana are having to adjust, due to the dry weather.
Purdue Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn, and Soybean Specialist, Shaun Casteel, both agree; the early planting season farmers had is helping the crops during this dry spell.
“Planting season for soybeans was one of the fastest we’ve had on record,” said Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist, Shaun Casteel.
Planting season for corn was also timely.
“For the most part the crops are okay," said Quinn. "But I think it’s due to the timeliness of planting because those crops were able to get established pretty well and had good root growth."
Casteel says it's the same situation for soybeans.
“If they were planted in a timely fashion and got some good rains and got good establishment, then they’re actually looking pretty good,” said Casteel. “That’s going with the root system so they’re down deep in the soil.”
Then, the dry spell hit.
The latest drought monitor map shows the WLFI viewing area under a Moderate Level drought.
“When you go out and you see that your plants have been well established, you’ve got roots that are down deep, you’re in a good situation to whether the storm," said Casteel. "Grandpa always said I’d rather have a dry June instead of a dry August and that’s where we’re at.”
The drought conditions have made crops rely heavily on their roots to get the water and nutrients they need to survive.
“They’re really trying to conserve soil moisture, what water they do have," said Casteel. "So then they’re not putting much into the above ground growth, but they’re going down deep. Roots down deep.”
For corn, Quinn says farmers will notice leaf rolling.
“It’s actually a defensive mechanism where it’s just trying to prevent the amount of water loss from that plant," said the Purdue Extension Corn Specialist.
Quinn has noticed leaves are starting to roll on corn in the local area.
However, he says to keep an eye on what time of day it happens.
“When we start seeing that drought stress in the mornings to where they’re progressing and that drought stress is occurring in the mornings, day long, it might be 3-4 days in a row where that’s occurring, than we start expecting a certain amount of yield loss," said Quinn.
For soybeans, Casteel says they have the ability to adapt because of the way they flower and develop.
“They flower up to 6 or 7 weeks, so that gives us a long window to adapt with some dry conditions," said Casteel.
However, the soybeans are also trying to conserve water.
"There might clamping on the soybean side where the leaves come together," said Casteel. "So they’re really trying to conserve soil moisture and hat water they do have, so then they’re not putting much into the above ground growth but they’re going down deep. They’re getting roots down deep.”
At this point Casteel says soybeans are in the awkward phase of life.
“This is where soybeans normally look kind of weird and off-green color,” said Casteel. “That awkward stage of life is probably going to stretch out a little bit longer because of the dry conditions and that’s related to nitrogen supply.”
Casteel says dry soils don’t have good mineralization.
“So just be mindful that they’re going to be that way and keep an eye on how long they’re that off-green nitrogen deprived state,” said Casteel.
Casteel gives some advice for farmers are we deal with these dry conditions.
“I think our biggest thing is our typical management at this point in the season,” said Casteel. “We’re looking at good weed control.”