Dry fall creates perfect conditions for field and equipment fires

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's a busy time of year for farmers across the country as harvest season continues.
In the Hoosier state the dry fall season has allowed farmers to get their crops in quickly.
However, Purdue Agricultural Safety Specialist Ed Sheldon says the dry conditions are favorable for field and equipment fires.
“When we look at fires we need three things; air, a heat source and fuel,” said Sheldon. “If you think about a combine in the field you have the heat source that could create a spark and then the fuel can be in the form of dry leaves and crop debris.”
Sheldon says farmers need to take a way one of those elements when harvesting.
“Typically a combine fire happens when a bearing goes bad or your combine has a loose belt that creates a hot spot that could create a spark,” said Sheldon. “We recommend doing general maintenance checks on your equipment regularly.”
Sheldon knows it’s a busy time of year for farmers, but daily maintenance checks are a preventative measure.
"Make sure your hydraulic system is intact and make sure that you don't have loose bearings or slipping belts,” said Sheldon. “Do that day to day routine maintenance and daily lubrication of your equipment.”
Along with that, Sheldon says it’s important to keep your equipment as clean as possible.
He recommends using the air compressor or leaf blower on your equipment at the end of the day. Crop debris and dust will build up on your equipment as you harvest.
That's why Sheldon says it's important to clean all of it off daily.
“Sometimes that hot spot will sit there and smolder overnight and you could possibly have a fire ignite in the evening hours when you aren’t even in the combine,” said Sheldon. “Also if you do it in the evening it’s ready to go the next day.”
Sheldon recommends you to have at least one fire extinguisher in your combine, if not two.
“Those are to provide you time as an operator to get that machine shut off and call 911 and then attack the fire with the fire extinguisher,” said Sheldon. “One thing we like to point out is these things are no good if they're discharged. Always make sure they're charged and check them annually.”
If you would like to read more tips from Sheldon on how to prevent field and equipment fires, click here.