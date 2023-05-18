Drug investigation leads to arrest of two West Lafayette residents

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are behind bars for multiple drug charges including dealing cocaine and marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, an investigation that started earlier this year has ended in the arrest of Tyreese Moten, 37, and Sonja Blakeney, 52, both from West Lafayette.
On Monday ISP conducted an in-home visit at Moten’s residence on Point West in West Lafayette. During the in-home visit, officers located suspected Cocaine, Marijuana, 11 Pills, and an unknown substance that is believed to be methamphetamine.
ISP stated in total, around 168 grams of Cocaine, 36 grams of the unknown substance, and 3 grams of Marijuana. The unknown substance will be sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for testing.
Tyreese Moten was arrested on the following charges:
- Dealing Cocaine – Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Cocaine – Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Sonja Blakeney was arrested on charges of:
- Dealing Cocaine – Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Cocaine – Level 3 Felony