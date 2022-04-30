Drug Free Coalition holds drug take back event

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's Drug Free Coalition held its drug take back event at the Lafayette Police Training facility earlier on Saturday.
The goal of the event is to provide the community with a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription and over-the-counter medications. West Lafayette also holds a drug take back event monthly.
Drug Free Coalition Director Christina Lesley said people shouldn't flush drugs down the toilet or through them in the trash. She said this event allows people to dispose of unwanted drugs and needles properly.
"This community does have opportunities to get rid of the drugs that need disposed of," Lesley said.
Lesley also said the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department also has a disposal box in its jail lobby.