Driver remains hospitalized after crash on State Road 25

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains hospitalized after being airlifted from a car crash north of Delphi.
It happened on State Road 25 Monday afternoon.
Police say the driver was rear-ended after stopping for an unknown reason in the middle of the left lane.
The driver of the stopped car was airlifted to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis but the person's exact condition is unknown.
Sheriff Tony Liggett did not have an update Tuesday morning on the driver's condition.
The crash caused long traffic backups in the northbound lanes of State Road 25.
The road was reopened after several hours.