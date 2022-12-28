Driver evades troopers in police pursuit near Wingate

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A driver evaded police Wednesday morning during a high-speed pursuit around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate, Sgt. Jeremy Piers confirmed.
The pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m.
Troopers called off the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle, which is described as white Ford pickup truck with a black racing stripe.
Police scanner traffic indicated the truck was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph on I-74 when a trooper attempted to stop him.
The chase continued onto State Road 25 and several county roads in the area before being called off, according to scanner traffic.
This story will be updated.