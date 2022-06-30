Driver crashes into Downtown Lafayette salon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a salon in Downtown Lafayette is not facing any charges.
It happened just before noon Thursday.
One of the stylists at Tonic Salon was at work when the pickup truck crashed into the building.
She told News 18 she was doing her daily duties when she heard a thud and saw a truck in the salon.
She said the driver of the vehicle had visible injuries, but was able to get out of the truck and walk to the ambulance.
Lafayette Police told News 18 the 62-year-old man was released from the hospital.
Stylist Candace Lindsey said the situation could have been much worse.
"If I was two seconds earlier, I would have got hit with the debris."
Lindsey told News 18 if you have an appointment scheduled with the salon Thursday or Friday, you need to go online and reschedule for next week.
