Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain

A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and escort him to a police cruiser. According to police, the 27-year-old driver showed obvious signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety and breath test.
Fischbach was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail shortly after the crash to be booked in.
Captain Adam Ferguson says West Lafayette police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Heavy duty tow trucks were on scene to right the semi and remove it from the area.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 remain closed this midday and the cleanup is expected to last hours.
Drivers are encouraged to use Cumberland Avenue as an alternate route.