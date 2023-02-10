 Skip to main content
Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain

  • Updated
Semi roll 1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette.
Semi roll 2

A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and escort him to a police cruiser. According to police, the 27-year-old driver showed obvious signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety and breath test.

Fischbach was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail shortly after the crash to be booked in.

Captain Adam Ferguson says West Lafayette police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Heavy duty tow trucks were on scene to right the semi and remove it from the area.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 remain closed this midday and the cleanup is expected to last hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use Cumberland Avenue as an alternate route.

