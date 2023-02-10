Driver arrested after semi tips over and spills load of grain

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette.
A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and escort him to a police cruiser.
Police say the 27-year-old driver showed obvious signs of impairment. He also failed field sobriety and breath tests.
He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail shortly after the crash to be booked in.
Capt. Adam Ferguson says West Lafayette police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Heavy duty tow trucks were on scene to right the semi and remove it from the area.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 remained closed as of noon Friday. The cleanup is expected to last hours.
Drivers are encouraged to use Cumberland Avenue as an alternate route.