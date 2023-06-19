 Skip to main content
Drive-thru BBQ to support Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

Greater Lafayette Welcomes Home Honor Flight Veterans

Honor Flight veterans welcomed home by crowd at Purdue Airport. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Westminster Village will host a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for the second year.

All proceeds will support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.

Last year, the event raised $8,000, and organizers hope to exceed that amount this year.

Just like last year, people can pick up an order or have their meal in a picnic environment with drinks and classical music.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 2741 North Salisbury Street in West Lafayette.

Westminster Village encourages people to use this link to place an order ahead of time.

