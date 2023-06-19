Drive-thru BBQ to support Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Westminster Village will host a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for the second year.
All proceeds will support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
Last year, the event raised $8,000, and organizers hope to exceed that amount this year.
Just like last year, people can pick up an order or have their meal in a picnic environment with drinks and classical music.
The event is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 2741 North Salisbury Street in West Lafayette.
Westminster Village encourages people to use this link to place an order ahead of time.