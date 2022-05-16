Dr. Loomis appointed as new Tippecanoe County Health Officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is under new leadership.
As News 18 reported, the department recently welcomed a new administrator, Amy Erwin.
On Monday, Dr. Gregory Loomis was appointed the next county health officer.
Dr. Jeremy Adler recently stepped down after two terms.
The position entered the public eye during the pandemic.
In an interview with News 18, Loomis says research shows COVID-19 becoming more like Influenza A.
"We are going to keep our finger on the pulse of COVID and we'll certainly keep all of you well-informed on a daily basis if need be, but I don't believe that's going to happen," Loomis says. "Of course, I don't have a crystal ball but the literature seems to be moving in that direction."
He also expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to further relax quarantine and isolation guidelines.
"Because we don't do that for influenza," he says. "We all say, 'Oh, I got the flu. I'll stay home for a day and come back to work.' And I think that's where I see us moving, and I think the literature is also pretty clear that, probably, we'll be having a COVID vaccine every year like we do the flu vaccine."
Loomis is a professor at the IU School of Medicine chapter in West Lafayette.
One of his top priorities as health officer will be to reduce the local fetal and infant mortality rate.