Dr. Kelley Carr Honored at Tippecanoe 4-H Auction

Dr. Kelley Carr honored at Tippecanoe County 4-H Auction

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Fair Board honored Dr. Kelley Carr at today's 4-H livestock auction. 

Carr has been a buyer at the auction for 60 years. 

He was honored to be recognized today. 

"The reason I'm here is these kids, these farm kids, are just tremendous and they've taught me so much about how people learn," said Carr. "They were raised on the farm and when they come to town they're one of the very best hires you can get."

Carr has also been supporting 4-H livestock auctions in other counties throughout the years. 

"The most counties I've purchased in is 11 counties in one year," said Carr. "That takes real organization because your wife buys, your son buys, I buy and I've even had a dental assistant that would  buy for me." 

Carr has loved every minute of supporting 4-H members. 

He said he's grateful to have received the award today. 

"Well it's nice that they thought about it but really it's just my opportunity to say thanks to the kids for all of their wonderful work I've seen them do and how they've applied themselves."

Tippecanoe County Fair Board President, Jason Hankins, says it's amazing to see Carr and his family still supporting the origination to this day.

"He's been a person who's supported these kids for 60 years, at least, and that's a huge deal," said Hankins. "It's exciting because I remember him supporting this auction when I was in 4-H as a kid." 

