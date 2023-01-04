Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash.
When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron.
This is a crude iron that is a direct product of the blast furnace producing liquid metal.
Crews are needing to clean all the Iron from the river to protect the mussel beds. If left in the river the iron can create iron oxide which is harmful to the ecological community.
"When we arrived we found out there was Pig Iron that got dumped in the river. Somewhere around approximately 400,000 pounds," says Tippecanoe County Hazmat Team Leader Doug Cordell.
Norfolk Southern had to get a special magnet built so it would be able to pick stuff up in the water and collect as much Pig Iron as possible.
The railroad is closed for four days to clean up, but the process may take even longer.