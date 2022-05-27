Downtown Lafayette set to host 48th annual 'Round the Fountain Art Fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – With Memorial Day weekend upon us, the usual traditions of going to the pool, hosting backyard barbecues and watching the Indy 500 will be in the full swing. In Greater Lafayette, the lineup also includes the annual tradition of the ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair.
This year's fair will feature around 70 artists primarily from the Midwest. A few artists are coming from as far away as Pennsylvania and Texas. The artists display work in a variety of categories, including ceramics, watercolor, sculpture and pastels. It is a competitive process to participate. A panel of judges selects the artists who will be on display.
Thirty of this year’s artists are from Indiana. Anne Parks lives in Greater Lafayette and is one of only eight artists from Tippecanoe County selected to display work this year. She's been participating in the fair for nearly a decade and says the event brings people of all backgrounds and interests together.
"It's a fun day. Whether you want to buy art, whether you just want to see people, it's a lot of people that you'll know,” Parks said. “People just enjoy the camaraderie, the day. It's a beautiful downtown that we have that keeps getting better. So it's just one of those things. It's community pride. We are very proud of the arts, Around the Fountain, and the people that are here.”
Parks displays her oil paintings in multiple shows across the Midwest but says this has always been one of her favorites. She also says it is clear to her why artists from across the country enjoy showcasing their work at this fair.
"Sales. Artists want to be here because they know that there are good art lovers in this community,” Parks said. “Hence why we have so many wonderful art organizations here. They come out every year. A lot of times, you have repeat customers in a community, and they like that."
One notable absence at this year’s fair – the signature strawberry shortcakes will not be available. Ruthie Shook, who serves on the ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair committee, says the manufacturer has notified the committee it will not be able to supply the materials for the shortcakes.
Another tradition which will continue this year, however, is the selection of a piece to add to ‘Round the Fountain’s permanent collection. The fair’s committee has purchased one piece every year to add to the collection located inside the Tippecanoe County courthouse.
Attendees will also have a chance to take tours of the permanent collection. There will be a tour at 10 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. People can register for the tours at the fair’s information booth located at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street on the northeast side of the courthouse.
The art fair runs tomorrow from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. along the north, east and west sides of the county courthouse. It is free to attend but the fair’s organizing committee also accepts donations. Proceeds help fund local art education and after school art programs. The ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair has raised more than $165,000 over the years for fine arts programs and art restoration projects in Greater Lafayette.
For more information about this year’s fair, including a full list of the artists and their booth locations, visit the ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair’s main webpage here.