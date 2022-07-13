Downtown Lafayette art studio opens 'Free Little Art Gallery'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – An art studio in Downtown Lafayette has a new gallery. This one is smaller than you might expect. However, the owner says she hopes it will have a big impact on the people who see it.
The "Free Little Art Gallery" opened in front of Flourish Studio and Classroom on June 2. The concept is similar to the free little libraries around town. People can bring a piece of artwork to display and share with others. They can also take an item out of the miniature gallery to keep.
Flourish owner Amanda Kennedy says she got the idea from social media. Other cities across the country are also seeing these galleries pop up.
Artist Charlie Renee has been helping with the upkeep of the gallery. They say a postcard someone left in the gallery highlights the impact it can have.
"On the back, it had a postage stamp and a little sticker saying, ‘Send this to a friend you haven't talked to in a while,’” Renee said. “Nice moments of interaction within the community [are] really great to see here."
As for security concerns about the little gallery, Kennedy says that's a gamble artists have to take.
"That's kind of a part of public art is that you have to be willing to share it and risk it all,” Kennedy said. “Whatever that looks like has to be okay with you."
The main message Kennedy hopes people take from this new space – art is for all people.
"Everyone's an artist,” Kennedy said. “This isn't just exclusively for people who give themselves that title. Literally anyone can make art and anyone can share it and anyone can enjoy it."
The gallery is located at 514 Main Street in Downtown Lafayette. The public can access it anytime of day and place all kinds of artwork inside. Kennedy also says she's hopeful there could be more free little art galleries at her studio and others in the area in the future.
Learn more about Flourish Studio and Classroom’s “Free Little Art Gallery” here.