 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Dow surges over 700 points as investors cheer jobs report and debt ceiling deal

  • 0

New York (CNN) — The Dow surged over 700 points mid-afternoon Friday as investors applauded Congress’s passage of the debt ceiling deal and celebrated a cheerful jobs report.

The blue-chip index soared 734 points, or 2.2%, putting it on track for the best daily gain since November 2022. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

All three major indexes are on pace to gain for the week.

“Moving past the debt ceiling and receiving somewhat of a goldilocks employment report — solid jobs with slowing wage growth and a higher unemployment report — has provided a one-two punch that has boosted confidence of investors who were sidelined and allayed some near-term recession concerns,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

While the headline jobs number of 339,000 showed that the US labor market is still extremely robust, the report also revealed a slight cooldown in average hourly wages and an increase in the unemployment rate. That’s a mixed bag of data for the Federal Reserve to decipher when it meets on June 13-14 to decide whether to increase or pause rate hikes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you