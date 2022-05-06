 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dow falls 400 points as Wall Street rout continues

The Dow fell more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell. People walk by the New York Stock Exchange on May 05, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks sank again in early trading Friday morning. A solid jobs report was not enough to convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday's more-than-1,000-point plunge.

The Dow fell more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell. Nike was the biggest drag on the blue chips, falling nearly 6%. Nike rival Adidas issued a lousy earnings report Friday because of weakness in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled again Friday, falling 1.5% and 1.7% respectively. All three indexes are down for the week.

The Dow is on pace for its sixth-consecutive weekly loss while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen for the past five. The stock market is now at its lowest point for the year.

"It's a crazy time." said Scott Lepene, co-chair of Thompson Hine. "The market is reacting as if we are in a recession. We may not have bottomed out just yet."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

