Donated farm land to be converted into West Lafayette tree nursery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Parks officials plan to build a tree nursery on nearly 15 acres of donated farm land.
The land is located on North County Road 350 West just south of State Road 26 near West Lafayette.
Bryce Patz, community forestry and green space manager for the West Lafayette Parks Department, said the anonymous donors want the land to be preserved.
A 2,300-square-foot greenhouse will house saplings, perennials and native plants.
A tree nursery field will have the capacity grow up to 1,200 trees.
Patz said plants that start at the nursery will be used for landscaping projects across the city.
"Costs of trees has continually increased over the last five to 10 years," he said. "We're looking at, long-term, how are we going to provide more urban tree canopy for the residents of West Lafayette?"
The City of West Lafayette is seeking bids on the project, which also includes a 2,800-square-foot maintenance barn.