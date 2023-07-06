 Skip to main content
Doggie Paddle Cruise happening Sunday on Lake Freeman

Doggie Paddle cruise

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) —Something special is happening this weekend at lake freeman. The Doggie Paddle cruise on the Madam Carroll. The event is Sunday July 9, from 1pm to 4pm. It's being organized by the Loving Heart Animal Shelter.

The money raised will go towards the shelter and helping the animals it receives. There are a number of surrenders, dogs people can't take care of anymore, and other financial surprises that happen at the shelter. 

To Purchase tickets, click HERE.

To learn more about Loving Heart Animal Shelter, click HERE.