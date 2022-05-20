Dog found after police bust down apartment door

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette family has been reunited with their four-legged friend.
As we've reported, the dog went missing after a police investigation on April 26. The dog got out after police were called to an apartment on South 3rd Street to investigate a suspected stabbing.
On Sunday, Zeus was found at a property along 9th St. Animal Control called the dog's owner, Rashaud Little, and he was able to get Zeus. Little told News 18 that he's grateful to LPD and animal control.
"I really thank them, and I really appreciate them for keeping in contact and reaching out to me when they did," Little said.
Zeus was a little dehydrated, but other than that, he's in good health and happy to be home.