Documentary showcasing sustainable farming to premiere at Fowler Theatre

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A film tour is currently traveling across the State of Indiana to showcase documentaries about the state’s waterways. Next week, the tour makes a stop in Fowler to highlight the work of two local filmmakers.
Their documentary is called “Land Values.” It follows the conservation efforts taking place with the Big Pine Creek watershed, which encompasses parts of Benton, Warren, White and Tippecanoe Counties.
Since the sustainability project began, farmers in the watershed have planted more than 30,000 acres of cover crops. Those cover crops have prevented nearly 300,000 tons of nitrogen runoff from entering Big Pine Creek, which feeds into the Wabash River, and ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico.
The production of the film, led by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie, has been ongoing for the past two years. The sustainability project they are highlighting has been underway for five years.
Klemme says “Land Values” showcases the collective effort of everyone within the watershed.
“It's a reflection of multi-generational family farms as well as land owners and our community coming together to ensure that these natural resources are preserved and viable for the next generation to come,” Klemme said.
Leslie Fisher has worked with more than 100 of these family farms as the watershed’s coordinator. She says their efforts can be a model for other watersheds across the country.
“This entire Big Pine Creek watershed project was really created as a pilot of trialing working with different interesting partnerships such as Land O'Lakes and Ceres is a local farm co-op,” Fisher said. “They've invested a lot of time and money in this."
Klemme, a native of Benton County who now lives in Warren County, says he is honored to tell this story.
“I'm really proud to be a part of a community that both champions this rural way of life and thinks long-term about what's best for the next generation,” Klemme said.
The “Land Values” documentary will premiere at the Fowler Theatre on Tuesday, April 19. The screening begins at 6, followed by a filmmaker Q&A session at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.
To register to attend the screening in Fowler, visit the Indiana Humanities Waterways Film Tour page here. To see the full “Land Values” trailer, click here.