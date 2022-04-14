Documentary showcasing sustainable farming to premiere at Fowler Theatre

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Documentary showcasing sustainable farming to premiere at Fowler Theatre

  • Updated
  • 0
Land Values.jpg

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A film tour is currently traveling across the State of Indiana to showcase documentaries about the state’s waterways. Next week, the tour makes a stop in Fowler to highlight the work of two local filmmakers.

Their documentary is called “Land Values.” It follows the conservation efforts taking place with the Big Pine Creek watershed, which encompasses parts of Benton, Warren, White and Tippecanoe Counties.

Since the sustainability project began, farmers in the watershed have planted more than 30,000 acres of cover crops. Those cover crops have prevented nearly 300,000 tons of nitrogen runoff from entering Big Pine Creek, which feeds into the Wabash River, and ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico.

The production of the film, led by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie, has been ongoing for the past two years. The sustainability project they are highlighting has been underway for five years.

Klemme says “Land Values” showcases the collective effort of everyone within the watershed.

“It's a reflection of multi-generational family farms as well as land owners and our community coming together to ensure that these natural resources are preserved and viable for the next generation to come,” Klemme said.

Leslie Fisher has worked with more than 100 of these family farms as the watershed’s coordinator. She says their efforts can be a model for other watersheds across the country.

“This entire Big Pine Creek watershed project was really created as a pilot of trialing working with different interesting partnerships such as Land O'Lakes and Ceres is a local farm co-op,” Fisher said. “They've invested a lot of time and money in this."

Klemme, a native of Benton County who now lives in Warren County, says he is honored to tell this story.

“I'm really proud to be a part of a community that both champions this rural way of life and thinks long-term about what's best for the next generation,” Klemme said.

The “Land Values” documentary will premiere at the Fowler Theatre on Tuesday, April 19. The screening begins at 6, followed by a filmmaker Q&A session at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.

To register to attend the screening in Fowler, visit the Indiana Humanities Waterways Film Tour page here. To see the full “Land Values” trailer, click here.

