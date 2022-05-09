Documentary about Indianapolis fertility doctor scandal releases this week

Indiana (WLFI) — Netflix is set to release a documentary this Wednesday, May 11. It tells the story of an Indianapolis fertility doctor who inseminated patients with his own sperm, without their knowledge.
"He's not the only doctor that's done this," said Jacoba Ballard, who was one of the first to discover the truth about her mother's Indianapolis fertility doctor inseminating her with his own sperm after an ancestry DNA test.
She immediately found several of her half siblings, all of them fathered by Doctor Donald Cline.
He is now estimated to have fathered more than 90 children.
Years after bringing her story to the press, the story comes to the living rooms of millions as a documentary titled "Our Father."
"You know, a lot of people say 'Well, these mothers were desperate and they wanted a child. So what's the big deal?'" said the film's director, Lucie Jourdan. "Well the big deal is they were never given a choice as to who the father was. And the fathers who thought they donated their sample, and were the [biological] fathers of their children ... that was stolen from them."
Jourdan was shocked to hear this story back in 2017. She and other filmmakers spent years creating "Our Father," interviewing several of the Cline children, and the parents who raised them, to piece together the aftermath of Ballard's discovery.
The documentary is a directorial debut for Jourdan, who said filmmakers contacted Cline during production but he refused to speak to them.
"Cline didn't matter to me in this documentary," she said. "The siblings mattered. It was their story to tell. His voice, we had his voice. We heard who he was, thanks to Jacoba's recording [of their phone conversations]. That wasn't important ... Jacoba's story and the siblings' story was paramount."
Ballard finding the truth about her paternity has affected so much more than her identity. She now has a distrust of doctors, especially those who know Cline or know her story.
"I have actually been sent to specialists who told me to my face that they didn't understand why [what Cline did] was such a big deal," Ballard told News 18.
Since this story garnered national attention, nine fertility fraud bills have been passed in the United States. Kentucky being the latest. In Colorado, a donor-conceived protection act is moving through state legislation.
With this film soon to be seen by millions, Ballard said she feels healed.
"I feel like we got justice," she said. "We may not have gotten justice in court, I feel like the state of Indiana failed us. But, we were able to voice our opinions."
"This is a really interesting film," Jourdan said. "Because, there's a high probability that somebody watching this documentary is going to be related to all the characters in it. And I [want to let] them know that this is going to be a scary time, but look at the powerful, brave and strong people you now have in your family ... There are plenty of people who do bad things (and) there is no justice served in the court. And I find that perhaps my mission is to use entertainment and this platform to seek justice in a very different way."
Ballard hopes viewers take away a certain message after watching "Our Father."
"It's okay to not trust those that are in power, and to question them," she said.
Ballard told News 18 the children of other fertility doctors who used their own specimen and Cline's children have started support groups that span across multiple states.
She hopes after seeing this film, parents who used fertility treatments to conceive will be honest with their children.
The film was made in partnership with Blumhouse Productions, which specializes in horror films.
Jourdan said it was the right fit to tell what she calls a "horrifying" story.