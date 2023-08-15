Doctors Recommend Students Reset their Sleep Schedules

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - As the new school year gets underway, pediatricians across the county want students to know how important a good sleep schedule is not only for their health, but for their performance in the classroom.
"I talked to a lot of my patients about getting back to a normal sleep routine. The summer is busy. Kids sleep in a lot more. especially teenagers and adolescents. They get off their cycles. It's like jet lag. You want to slowly get back on that normal sleep cycle," Pediatrician with IU Health Arnett, Marshall Criswell said.
Getting enough sleep improves student's ability to learn. Criswell recommends teenagers get between nine and ten hours of sleep per night.
"I always tell folks that the most important, and what uses the most energy in your body is your brain. You need time during sleep to grow, to process things that you learned that day," he said.
Students who are not getting enough sleep are showing signs of it in the classroom.
"Lack of focus, lack of energy, lack of learning ability during the day," Criswell said.
He says students have added stress and anxiety without enough sleep.
Students involved in extracurricular activities fall victim to the pressure of a packed schedule. Criswell recommends how to balance their time to make sure they're getting enough rest.
"When you finish that extracurricular, when finished with that practice or game, make sure you have that wind down time. Come home, relax. Make sure you're getting into that pattern for sleep," he said.
Limiting screen time at night is a good way to wind down before sleeping.