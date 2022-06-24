 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Doctor encourages parents to vaccinate their children

  • Updated
  • 0
doctor encourages parents to get kids vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A Riley Children's Health pediatrician says parents shouldn't be apprehensive about giving their young children the COVID-19 vaccine.

As we've reported, children ages 6 months to 5 years old are now able to get the vaccine, but some parents may still have questions. 

Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Riley Children's Health, Dr. John Christenson said the shot is safe and effective.

While the majority of the children do well, there are a fair number of children that don't do well at all and require hospitalizations," Christenson said. "Some of them require admissions to the ICU. So, it's a serious illness and we need to respect it."

You can get your child vaccinated at the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Its vaccine clinic is open on the following days:

  • Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

