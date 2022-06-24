Doctor encourages parents to vaccinate their children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A Riley Children's Health pediatrician says parents shouldn't be apprehensive about giving their young children the COVID-19 vaccine.
As we've reported, children ages 6 months to 5 years old are now able to get the vaccine, but some parents may still have questions.
Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Riley Children's Health, Dr. John Christenson said the shot is safe and effective.
While the majority of the children do well, there are a fair number of children that don't do well at all and require hospitalizations," Christenson said. "Some of them require admissions to the ICU. So, it's a serious illness and we need to respect it."
You can get your child vaccinated at the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Its vaccine clinic is open on the following days:
- Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.
- Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.