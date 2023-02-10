DNR steps up to keep Wildcat Park open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wildcat Park remains open after much uncertainty about its future.
As we've reported, Tippecanoe County let its lease on the land expire at the end of last year.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources owns the land.
DNR is stepping up in the absence of a new property manager after the county left.
Terry Coleman, director of DNR's division of state parks, says the agency will operate the park as a no-frills public access site.
That means the park shelter and beach will no longer be maintained. Swimming will be discouraged, Coleman adds.
"You've got the convergence of two sections of that stream there," he says. "It creates a pretty hazardous situation there for swimmers. Like most public access sites, we will deter swimming there."
The unsuccessful search for a new property manager wasn't for lack of trying.
Many citizen groups and non-profits put their hats in the ring. DNR, however, was best equipped for the job, Coleman says.