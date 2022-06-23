 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR Generic.jpg

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday.

The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in Whitley and Noble counties.

Samples were provided Wednesday to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing regarding a cause, the agency said. Results are not expected for weeks.

Because no significant numbers of other dead small fish species have been observed, the cause is not believed to be the result of a toxic event such as a chemical spill or release, the agency said.

Biologists will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks, it said.

Tags

Recommended for you