DNA helps identify body of missing Lafayette girl 44 years later

ELK VALLEY, TN (WLFI) — The body of a Lafayette girl who was reported missing 44 years ago has been identified.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations used DNA to identify a body that was discovered in Elk Valley, Tennessee, in 1985, as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker was about 15 years old when she was reported missing in Lafayette.
Her skeletal remains were initially called "Baby Girl" by investigators.
A sample of the remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in 2007.
The break came this year when a sample was sent to a private laboratory that analyzes human DNA.
In June the company identified potential relatives still living in Indiana.
A TBI agent contacted them, and learned they had a family member go missing in 1978.
This week, the Center for Human Identification positively identified "Baby Girl" as Tracy Sue Walker.
But, the circumstances surrounding her death are still a mystery.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information about people Tracy may have been with before her death.
They can be reached at 1-800-TBI-FIND...1-800-824-3463.