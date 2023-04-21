Diversity Round Table Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week is the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic Letter from Birmingham Jail.
Ivy Tech Community College recently celebrated the influential piece.
The college hosted a panel discussion with a keynote speaker.
Guests also had conversations in small groups talking about King's "Letter From Birmingham Jail."
The goal of the event was to inform, educate, and discuss how his words from 60 years ago are still important today.
Co-Chair of Diversity Roundtable Reverend Rodney James Lynch claimed that in today's society, people haven't "advanced morally" enough.
He connected Martin Luther King Jr.'s beliefs to the recent shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yearl.
"You know what King really wanted us to do? Is to understand how intrinsically connected we are to one another and [to] understand [that] we all belong to the human family. Until we get there, we're gonna continue, unfortunately, to see these tragedies happen," Reverend Lynch said.
Reverend Lynch quoted King, saying, "silence is betrayal" and encouraged people to make "sacrifices," like giving up their privileges for the greater good of ending racism.
He's hopeful that this event will help people start the tough conversations.