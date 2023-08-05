Distributing Supplies to Families for School Year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Official say this year's Tools for School event was the biggest since the pandemic.
The line was so long, it wrapped around the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds earlier today as volunteers were expecting about 1,500 people to attend.
As previously reported, Salvation Army in Lafayette was collecting school supplies as part of the annual Tools For School program.
In addition to handing out school supplies, the event had inflatables, program showcases, and an opportunity for kids to receive vaccinations and get their hair cut.
Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army in Lafayette says he's thrilled for the impact and difference this makes on the community.
"It's a lot of planning, it's a lot of effort, and it's a lot of cooperation with other community members. So this is a culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of planning, and a lot of just making sure that we're gonna put on a event that gonna make a difference for the community. We're just excited about providing some school supplies to families, so that their kids can start the school year out right. I know that the economy is difficult for a lot of families right now and there's a lot of need, and there are a lot of places that are doing school supplies, and we're just looking forward to being a part of alleviating some of that financial burden on families when this time of year comes around," Salvation Army of Lafayette's Director of Social Services Briton Weise said.
Thank you to the other sponsors who helped make this program possible, and thank you to those who donated.