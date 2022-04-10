Dispatch Center to be renovated

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith shared some details about changes coming to the department.
One of them is a complete renovation of the dispatch center. New equipment and flooring are on the agenda for that renovation.
Goldsmith described dispatch as the "heartbeat" of the department and said he wants to reward their hard work with an improved work place.
"All the calls coming in, they come through out dispatch and it's nice to be able to, in a sense, reward them with a nicer, more comfortable environment to work in. So I know they're really looking forward to it. They should be in there in the next couple of days," Goldsmith told News 18.