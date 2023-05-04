Disaster recovery center opens in Fowler

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — A reminder for Benton County residents: The Federal Emergency Management Agency is running a disaster recovery center in the area from Thursday through Saturday.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the State of Indiana and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the recovery center to help with FEMA applications and answer other questions.
The center is at the Benton County annex, 410 South Adeway Road in Fowler, and is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As we've reported, this is one of several disaster recovery centers in our viewing area and across the state after the recent tornado outbreaks.
Other centers in the area include Clinton, Howard and White counties.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14th.