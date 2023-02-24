 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Derailed train in East Palestine may have passed through Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0

The train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, may have first passed through Indiana and the WLFI viewing area, including cities like Lafayette, Delphi and Logansport.

Possible path of Norfolk Southern train

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, may have first passed through Indiana and the WLFI viewing area, including cities like Lafayette, Delphi and Logansport.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board tells News 18 the train originated in Madison, Illinois, and stopped to pick up a new crew in Toledo, Ohio, before ultimately derailing.

The most efficient route between those cities would take the train through much the Hoosier state, including Tippecanoe, Carroll and Cass counties, according to a rail map posted online by Norfolk Southern.

On those same tracks on Friday in downtown Lafayette, multiple rail cars could be seen carrying vinyl chloride, the same substance many people fear is contaminating the air and water in East Palestine.

A train carrying vinyl chloride through downtown Lafayette.

"The quantities the railroad's hauling makes it a more serious thing," Tippecanoe County emergency management Director Smokey Anderson says. "A typical rail car of liquid is around 30,000 gallons."

It's a reminder that the ecological disaster in a neighboring state could happen anywhere, including right here at home.

"This could happen anywhere," Purdue University ecological engineer Andrew Whelton says. "It just so happened in East Palestine, Ohio."

Trains carry hazardous materials through Tippecanoe County on a daily basis, Anderson says.

"We have a lot of hazardous materials going through the county by rail and also on the roadways," he says.

The county prepares for possible derailments by simulating chemical spills and mass evacuations.

The last simulation happened in 2017 and included public safety agencies and railroad companies.

"Right in this very spot, we had an exercise that involved all of public safety and the railroads," Anderson says. "We had multiple cars derailed, many of those carrying hazardous materials. That part, of course, was simulated. We responded appropriately with a command. We had mock evacuations."

The difference between East Palestine and Lafayette is the population.

A derailment near downtown Lafayette would evacuate every household up to at least Ninth Street. That's thousands of people spread across many city blocks.

"I think the biggest thing we would have here is the population we would have to evacuate," Anderson says. "That would always be a concern. It'd be a huge effort on our part: remove everybody from their homes, keep them away for multiple days or longer."

A Norfolk Southern train derailed last year near South Street.

At least four cars spilled tons of so-called pig iron into the Wabash River, requiring a significant cleanup.

But that's nothing compared to the magnitude of a chemical spill and toxic plume involving vinyl chloride, Whelton says.

"If this happened in Lafayette, you would have a chemical spill that would find its way into the Wabash and be taken downstream. ... You would also see a chemical cloud produced," he says. "Then you would have to evacuate populations to protect them from that harm. ... This fire and this plume, the chemicals actually sticks to things. You have to go in and determine how to decontaminate the infrastructure: the homes, the buildings, the roadways."

News 18 reached out to Norfolk Southern for the comment.

The company said it can't speak on the derailment pending the results of the NTSB investigation.

Neither the NTSB nor Norfolk Southern would confirm the train's exact path.

Recommended for you