Derailed train in East Palestine may have passed through Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, may have first passed through Indiana and the WLFI viewing area, including cities like Lafayette, Delphi and Logansport.
A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board tells News 18 the train originated in Madison, Illinois, and stopped to pick up a new crew in Toledo, Ohio, before ultimately derailing.
The most efficient route between those cities would take the train through much the Hoosier state, including Tippecanoe, Carroll and Cass counties, according to a rail map posted online by Norfolk Southern.
On those same tracks on Friday in downtown Lafayette, multiple rail cars could be seen carrying vinyl chloride, the same substance many people fear is contaminating the air and water in East Palestine.
"The quantities the railroad's hauling makes it a more serious thing," Tippecanoe County emergency management Director Smokey Anderson says. "A typical rail car of liquid is around 30,000 gallons."
It's a reminder that the ecological disaster in a neighboring state could happen anywhere, including right here at home.
"This could happen anywhere," Purdue University ecological engineer Andrew Whelton says. "It just so happened in East Palestine, Ohio."
Trains carry hazardous materials through Tippecanoe County on a daily basis, Anderson says.
"We have a lot of hazardous materials going through the county by rail and also on the roadways," he says.
The county prepares for possible derailments by simulating chemical spills and mass evacuations.
The last simulation happened in 2017 and included public safety agencies and railroad companies.
"Right in this very spot, we had an exercise that involved all of public safety and the railroads," Anderson says. "We had multiple cars derailed, many of those carrying hazardous materials. That part, of course, was simulated. We responded appropriately with a command. We had mock evacuations."
The difference between East Palestine and Lafayette is the population.
A derailment near downtown Lafayette would evacuate every household up to at least Ninth Street. That's thousands of people spread across many city blocks.
"I think the biggest thing we would have here is the population we would have to evacuate," Anderson says. "That would always be a concern. It'd be a huge effort on our part: remove everybody from their homes, keep them away for multiple days or longer."
A Norfolk Southern train derailed last year near South Street.
At least four cars spilled tons of so-called pig iron into the Wabash River, requiring a significant cleanup.
But that's nothing compared to the magnitude of a chemical spill and toxic plume involving vinyl chloride, Whelton says.
"If this happened in Lafayette, you would have a chemical spill that would find its way into the Wabash and be taken downstream. ... You would also see a chemical cloud produced," he says. "Then you would have to evacuate populations to protect them from that harm. ... This fire and this plume, the chemicals actually sticks to things. You have to go in and determine how to decontaminate the infrastructure: the homes, the buildings, the roadways."
News 18 reached out to Norfolk Southern for the comment.
The company said it can't speak on the derailment pending the results of the NTSB investigation.
Neither the NTSB nor Norfolk Southern would confirm the train's exact path.