Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.
Deputies were called to the 4000 block of South U.S. 421 for a disturbance involving an armed suspect about 7:30 Thursday morning.
A man had reportedly entered a home with a firearm and tried to take more firearms and money.
Deputies said the suspect is Matthew John Gilbert of Kirklin.
Gilbert is currently wanted on a drug warrant in Clinton County.
The State Police Emergency Response Team was called in after multiple attempts to communicate with Gilbert.
Gilbert was gone was the response team left the home.
Deputies said Gilbert is still at large and is armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 765-654-5563.
Call 911 immediately if you see him.
DO NOT APPROACH.