Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

  • 0
Matthew John Gilbert mugshot

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of South U.S. 421 for a disturbance involving an armed suspect about 7:30 Thursday morning.

A man had reportedly entered a home with a firearm and tried to take more firearms and money.

Deputies said the suspect is Matthew John Gilbert of Kirklin.

Gilbert is currently wanted on a drug warrant in Clinton County.

The State Police Emergency Response Team was called in after multiple attempts to communicate with Gilbert.

Gilbert was gone was the response team left the home.

Deputies said Gilbert is still at large and is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 765-654-5563. 

Call 911 immediately if you see him. 

DO NOT APPROACH.

