 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Democrats face off in race for Fairfield Township trustee nomination

  • Updated
  • 0
Fairfield Township generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An embattled incumbent and two of her board members face off this primary election. It's the race for the Democratic nomination for Fairfield Township trustee.

News 18 is previewing important local races ahead of primary election day on May 3.

Trustee Taletha Coles, Board Secretary Rocky Hession and Board Member Monica Casanova are running for trustee on the Democrat side.

Hession is an outspoken critic of what he calls Coles' questionable money management.

He says he's unsure if Casanova can get the township back on track. But Casanova says she's more than qualified for the job.

"I don't know that she has a good grasp of what needs to happen," Hession says. "I haven't seen that. I haven't heard that. I know she has a number of supporters on her side but I still think I'm better qualified and able to step in and do this."

"I believe I'm the best qualified because I have a background in social service work," Casanova says. "I've worked as a public servant my entire career. That's over a decade of public service work. I don't think Rocky can claim the same thing nor Taletha, for that matter."

Business owner April O'Brien is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the trustee seat. News 18 will follow up with her closer to the general election.

News 18 reached out to Coles but she was unavailable for an interview.

Recommended for you