Democrats face off in race for Fairfield Township trustee nomination

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An embattled incumbent and two of her board members face off this primary election. It's the race for the Democratic nomination for Fairfield Township trustee.
News 18 is previewing important local races ahead of primary election day on May 3.
Trustee Taletha Coles, Board Secretary Rocky Hession and Board Member Monica Casanova are running for trustee on the Democrat side.
Hession is an outspoken critic of what he calls Coles' questionable money management.
He says he's unsure if Casanova can get the township back on track. But Casanova says she's more than qualified for the job.
"I don't know that she has a good grasp of what needs to happen," Hession says. "I haven't seen that. I haven't heard that. I know she has a number of supporters on her side but I still think I'm better qualified and able to step in and do this."
"I believe I'm the best qualified because I have a background in social service work," Casanova says. "I've worked as a public servant my entire career. That's over a decade of public service work. I don't think Rocky can claim the same thing nor Taletha, for that matter."
Business owner April O'Brien is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the trustee seat. News 18 will follow up with her closer to the general election.
News 18 reached out to Coles but she was unavailable for an interview.