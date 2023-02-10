 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dem. Chair files challenge against Dem. candidate in city council race

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote here Generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Democratic Party chair wants to keep one of her party's city council candidate off the ballot.

Jacque Chosnek filed a challenge to Derek Reuter's candidacy over a felony conviction. Reuter quickly filed a challenge to Chosnek's challenge today.

The county Election Board will hear the case next week.

Reuter wasn't available for an interview today, but says the challenge stems from a pair of marijuana arrests. He says he was arrested on a misdemeanor count in 2002, and again in 2005. But because of the timing of that second arrest, it was charged as a felony. Reuter says he's in the process of getting the convictions expunged.

He's one of four Democrats running in the May primary for an at-large seat on the Lafayette City Council.

 

Recommended for you