Dem. Chair files challenge against Dem. candidate in city council race

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Democratic Party chair wants to keep one of her party's city council candidate off the ballot.
Jacque Chosnek filed a challenge to Derek Reuter's candidacy over a felony conviction. Reuter quickly filed a challenge to Chosnek's challenge today.
The county Election Board will hear the case next week.
Reuter wasn't available for an interview today, but says the challenge stems from a pair of marijuana arrests. He says he was arrested on a misdemeanor count in 2002, and again in 2005. But because of the timing of that second arrest, it was charged as a felony. Reuter says he's in the process of getting the convictions expunged.
He's one of four Democrats running in the May primary for an at-large seat on the Lafayette City Council.