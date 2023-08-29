Delphi woman hospitalized after head-on crash near Monitor

MONITOR, Ind. (WLFI) —A Delphi woman remains hospitalized after a head-on crash on the east side of Tippecanoe County.
It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 26 and County Road 775 East.
Police say a pickup truck driver turned left onto 775 into the path of an SUV driven by 29-year-old Hannah Long.
Long was extricated from the SUV and rushed by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
The sheriff's office says the full extent of her injuries is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.