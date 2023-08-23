Delphi Police Cracking Down on Speeding in School Zones

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - Parents with children enrolled in Delphi schools have made their voices heard about people speeding in school zones, and backed up pick up and drop off lines. Delphi Police is taking action.
"You'd be surprised how long it takes a vehicle to stop even at 20-25 miles per hour," Delphi Police Chief, Nathan LaMar said.
Schools in Delphi are often experiencing people driving too fast through school zones, and long lines to drop off and pick up their kids. Delphi Patrol Officer, Jensyn Reef, finds himself pulling people over pretty frequently for speeding in school zones.
"Definitely try to enforce the school zone speeds especially with children coming out. Even during the middle of the day, we try to get out there and stop many cars for speeding," Reef said.
Delphi police are adding more patrol cars to the streets. LaMar says the kids safety is biggest priority.
"It's super important. I mean, our children everyone can agree are our most important resource. We can all agree that we want to protect our children, and working within those school zones is important to all of us," he said.
They're keeping a closer eye on speeding, and looking for pick up and drop off line solutions. Fixing these problems will benefit the kids safety. Parent of children at Delphi Elementary School, Kaila Brooks, and other parents are taking notice.
"Last year, I would say there wasn't as much of a presence. Where as this year, there is a greater presence of them surrounding the area," she said.