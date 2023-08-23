 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Delphi Police Cracking Down on Speeding in School Zones

  • 0
Delphi Police Cracking Down on Speeding in School Zones

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - Parents with children enrolled in Delphi schools have made their voices heard about people speeding in school zones, and backed up pick up and drop off lines. Delphi Police is taking action.

"You'd be surprised how long it takes a vehicle to stop even at 20-25 miles per hour," Delphi Police Chief, Nathan LaMar said.

Schools in Delphi are often experiencing people driving too fast through school zones, and long lines to drop off and pick up their kids. Delphi Patrol Officer, Jensyn Reef, finds himself pulling people over pretty frequently for speeding in school zones.

"Definitely try to enforce the school zone speeds especially with children coming out. Even during the middle of the day, we try to get out there and stop many cars for speeding," Reef said.

Delphi police are adding more patrol cars to the streets. LaMar says the kids safety is biggest priority.

"It's super important. I mean, our children everyone can agree are our most important resource. We can all agree that we want to protect our children, and working within those school zones is important to all of us," he said.

They're keeping a closer eye on speeding, and looking for pick up and drop off line solutions. Fixing these problems will benefit the kids safety. Parent of children at Delphi Elementary School, Kaila Brooks, and other parents are taking notice.

"Last year, I would say there wasn't as much of a presence. Where as this year, there is a greater presence of them surrounding the area," she said.

Tags

Recommended for you