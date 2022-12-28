Delphi paves way for development in 2023

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — This town's mayor is looking back on what she calls a successful 2022.
Mayor Anita Werling says accomplishments over the past year in Delphi will set the stage for developments in 2023.
The city recently rolled out its first-ever comprehensive land-use plan.
Meanwhile, developers announced plans for a downtown apartment complex.
Soon, residents will enjoy city-wide high-speed internet.
Werling also pointed to more improvements to parks, trail systems and waste water infrastructure.
She says it's all an effort to attract new people and businesses to Delphi.
"Residential development is top of mind here in the city. ... Basically, without new housing, we've been locked in at a population of 3,000 for close to 100 years," she says.
Werling notes the biggest highlight of 2022 was the arrest of Richard Allen in the Delphi double homicide investigation.