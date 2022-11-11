Delphi murders suspect requests public defender

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in the Delphi double homicide case is now asking for a court-appointed attorney. Richard Allen had originally signaled his intention to hire an attorney himself. But in a hand-written letter filed with the court today, Allen wrote that he had "no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone."
He also said he and his wife are now unemployed and that his wife abandoned her job and home over fears for her personal safety. Allen writes that he "throws himself at the mercy of the court…and asks a judge to please provide him whatever assistance it may.
Allen was arrested late last month for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German…and since been moved to a state prison facility for safety reasons.