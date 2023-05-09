Delphi man receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A longtime conservation officer has received the highest honor bestowed by the governor of Indiana.
Ed Houston is now a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.
Houston was an Indiana Conservation Officer for 37 years who was involved in special investigations, including drownings, accidents, and drug busts.
He's also a scuba diving specialist and was involved in lake and river rescues and recoveries.
Houston put on several classes educating hunters, boaters, and snowmobilers, as well as representing the Indiana DNR in fishing and hunting conventions.
He enjoys the outdoors and spends time with his 14 grandkids and three great grandkids.