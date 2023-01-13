Delphi homicide trial will stay in Carroll County, jury from outside county

DELPPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull heard arguments regarding four motions involving the double homicide case of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
The judge ruled that the jury will be selected from outside Carroll County, but Richard Allen will be on trial in Carroll County.
As News 18 has previously reported, Gull has already called hearings for the Defenses motion for a change of venue and the states motion for a gag order.
Gull placed a gag order last month meaning those involved in the case and trial cannot discuss it in public.
This past Monday she also revealed that on top of the original hearing she will also hear arguments on the Defense motions for discovery and for obtaining public funding for an investigator.
For this added hearing people will most likely be removed from the court room except for those directly involved.