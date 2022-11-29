Delphi homicide suspect files change of venue request

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Attorneys for Richard Allen have file a motion for a change of venue.
They argue that due to the extensive media coverage and highly published death of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, it would be difficult to find a jury that did not know of the case.
The court document cited multiple reasons, including the press conferences that were held by state and local authorities during the investigation and arrest of Allen.
Allen's defense is asking to move the trial to a county at least 150 miles from Carroll County.