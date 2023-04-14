Delphi double homicide suspect may be moved to new facility

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Department of Correction may be moving murder suspect Richard Allen from the state prison facility in Westville.
According to court documents, Special Judge Fran Gull authorized the Department of Corrections to transfer Allen to another state corrections facility, designated by the department's commissioner.
These types of orders are refereed to as "Safe Keeper" orders.
Her order notes the transfer is to accommodate Allen's medical and physical needs, as directed by the DOC's doctors, psychiatrists, or psychologists.
On April 6, His attorneys asked a judge to move Richard Allen to the Cass County Jail because of what they called his deteriorating mental and physical health and to be closer to his attorneys and family.